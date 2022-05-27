Transport Minister: Peljesac Bridge to be opened to traffic in late July

Share:







Source: N1 / Božidar Lončar

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Oleg Butkovic said on Friday that Peljesac Bridge and a majority of its access roads would be opened to traffic in late July.

After visiting the bridge construction site and of nearby roads, Butkovic announced the inauguration of the bridge and almost all the access roads for late July, explaining that an eight-kilometre-long ring road at Ston and access to the D8 state road would be completed by the end of this year.

He recalled that the entire project had been faced with many challenges and problems, and reassured the general public that nothing would bring the project and southern Croatia’s transport connectivity into question.

The minister thanked all everyone who participated in the project, and in particular, the Hrvatske Ceste (HC) road operator as the main investor.