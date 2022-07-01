Train departs from Sarajevo to Ploce for the first time in nearly 10 years

Share:







Source: N1 / F.Z.

The seasonal train to Ploce, Croatia, departed from Sarajevo this morning, July 1, for the first time after nearly 10 years and it will run until September 11 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The train departed from Sarajevo at 7:15 am and es expected to arrive in Ploce at 10:36 am. The return of the train from Ploce is planned at 6:26, and the arrival in Sarajevo at 9.51 pm.

The first ride has already attracted a large number of passengers, including the Prime Minister of Bosnia’s Federation (FBiH) entity, Fadil Novalic.