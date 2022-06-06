Town of Glina receives close to €500k in donations for post-quake reconstruction

Share:







Source: Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

The quake-hit town of Glina received a total of about 3.7 million kuna (€490,000) in aid and donations to date to help reconstruction following the December 2020 earthquake that hit central Croatia, state agency Hina said on Monday, citing the town's website.

The largest single donation, 300,000 kuna (€40,000), was sent by the City of Zagreb. The City of Samobor made a donation of 150,000 kuna (€20,000), while the Primorje-Gorski Kotar and Lika-Senj counties, and the City of Rijeka, sent 100,000 kuna (€13,300) each.

Substantial donations were sent by several banks, and aid was also sent from abroad – Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana sent 75,487 kuna (€10,000), while the municipality of Grude in Bosnia and Herzegovina sent 38,700 kuna (€5,000). Private donors donated a total of 191,000 kuna (€25,000).

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)