Tourism minister: Number of overnight stays in Jan-July 4% below record 2019

Share:







Source: Moritz Bechert/Pixabay/Ilustracija

In the first seven months of 2022, Croatia recorded 10 million tourist arrivals and 56 million overnight stays, 4% fewer overnight stays than in the record-breaking year 2019, Tourism and Sport Minister Nikola Brnjac told Hina on Wednesday ahead of a meeting with representatives of the tourism sector.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovicv and his cabinet ministers are meeting in Zadar on Thursday with representatives of the tourism sector, the heads of the coastal counties, and business executives to discuss the results of the tourist season so far and further plans.

The largest number of overnight stays was recorded in Istria County, followed by Primorje-Gorski Kotar, Split-Dalmatia, and Zadar Counties, and the majority of foreign visitors came from Germany, Slovenia, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom, Brnjac said.

According to the data from the Croatian Central Bank (HNB), in the first quarter of this year revenues from foreign tourists reached €495 million, an increase of 2% over the same period in the pre-pandemic 2019.

In the year to July 2022, the value of fiscalised receipts was 33% higher than in the first seven months of 2019.

Brnjac said that thanks to the cooperation between the government and the enterprise sector and local government, and the government’s job retention and cash flow schemes, Croatia maintained its position as a competitive tourist destination during the pandemic.

She said that tomorrow’s meeting would focus on labour-related issues, further steps to speed up the digitisation process, unvalued construction land, and adoption of decrees to facilitate investment.

Brnjac said that eight 4- and 5-star hotels had been opened this year, adding that it was important to increase investment in this segment.

Also discussed would be increased energy prices and investment in energy efficiency in the tourism sector.