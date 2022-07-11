Tourism industry ‘satisfied but not euphoric’ with the ongoing season

Share:







Source: N1

Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac held a meeting with representatives of the Croatian Tourism Association (HUT) in Porec on Monday, who informed her that they could be satisfied with the ongoing tourist season, however there was no room for euphoria.

Year to date, Croatia has reached 95% of bed nights of the corresponding period of 2019, and the peninsula of Istria has even a rise of 3%.

The topics of the talks between Brnjac and HU officials included the global challenges such as energy price hikes, green and digital transition and shortage of workforce in the tourist industry.

The minister reassured the interlocutors that the government and stakeholders in this industry would continue seeking solutions together in the future.

The HUP president Veljko Ostojic said that the statistics from the tourist trade so far this year gave rise to satisfaction but that there was no room for euphoria.

One thing are statistical indicators, and the other thing are net financial results. The revenues rise on a single-digit rate, while costs see a double-digit growth rate, said Ostojic, highlighting the energy price growth.