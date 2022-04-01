Three persons charged with incitement to terrorism

Share:







Source: N1

The Zagreb Public Prosecutor's Office has charged three persons with incitement to terrorism, saying on Friday that all three, unhappy with the functioning of the government, had worked to undermine the fundamental constitutional, political, economic, and social structures.

According to the Croatian state news agency Hina, the persons in question are Marko Franciskovic (52), Natko Kovacevic (57), and Franciskovic’s wife Lana (29).

According to the indictment, between November 13 and December 1, 2021, Franciskovic spoke against decisions by the national covid response team at undeclared protest rallies in several cities. He made videos of his speeches and posted them on social media, calling on people to physically attack senior government officials, occupy public buildings, and use other violent methods to topple the democratically elected government, as well as to ignore the mainstream media.

Kovacevic is charged with participation, together with Franciskovic, in an undeclared demonstration on November 28, 2021, when they urged people to physically attack senior government officials, occupy public buildings, and use other violent methods to topple the democratically elected government, as well as to ignore the mainstream media.

Franciskovic and his wife are charged with a conspiracy to undermine the fundamental constitutional, political, economic, and social structures in Zagreb and Zadar between December 16 and 22, 2021. Franciskovic, who was in investigative prison at the time, used his right to speak to his wife on the phone to dictate to her public calls to overthrow the constitutional, political, economic, and social structures by violence, which she then edited and posted on the internet.

The Prosecutor’s Office recommended an extension of investigative prison for Franciskovic to eliminate the risk of repeating the crime, and an extension of the precautionary measure for Kovacevic, which includes the obligation to report to the nearest police station. He was also banned from accessing the internet. As for Franciskovic’s wife, the prosecutors recommended an extension of the precautionary measure of a ban on accessing the internet.