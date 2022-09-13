Teenager remanded in custody for possession of Molotov cocktails

Share:







Source: PU zagrebačka

A teenager who was arrested with two Molotov cocktails and a homemade sharp object at an anti-government rally in central Zagreb on Saturday has been remanded to 30-day investigative custody, a Zagreb County Court juvenile judge has ruled.

The juvenile judge has accepted the motion by the Zagreb County Prosecutor’s Office and ordered investigative custody for the minor because of the risk of him repeating the crime.

On Saturday, the 17-year-old participated in an anti-government protest held in the wake of a major gas trading scandal at the national oil company Ina. The event was organized by a non-party group called Free Together, which was formed during the pandemic to protest Covid restrictions, and especially Covid passes.

He is suspected of planning crimes against values protected by international law, in conjunction with crimes of terrorism and the use of force against law enforcement officers, the Prosecutor’s Office said on Tuesday.

Under the Croatian criminal code, a crime of preparing an act of terrorism carries a prison sentence of up to five years.