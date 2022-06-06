Studenac retail chain says latest takeover made it market leader in network size

Share:







Source: Studenac

Following the acquisition of the Kutina-headquartered Lonia retailer, the Studenac retail chain has become the leading retail chain in terms of the number of stores in Croatia, Studenac reported on Monday, announcing further growth and accelerated digital transformation of the business.

Studenac recently took over Lonia’s 300 stores in six counties and in Zagreb and more than 1,400 employees, thus confirming its position as the leading retail chain in terms of the number of stores in Croatia.

It now has more than 1,000 stores in its network, and more than 5,500 employees.

At the same time, Studenac is continuing its development by launching the Studenac Digital Center of Excellence for the most advanced use of analytics and data management, as digital transformation is the company’s strategic direction to increase business efficiency, Studenac said in a press release.

“In the last three years we have almost tripled our sales network and now we have a strong presence in almost all counties throughout Croatia and in Zagreb,” President of the Management Board Michal Senczuk said.

He also mentioned that Studenac has the largest market share when it comes to proximity format, concerning small shops being within reach of customers and offering everything that is important to them.