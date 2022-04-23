Strongest quake to hit BiH since 1969 claims one life

Share:







Source: Denis Kapetanovic/PIXSELL

The 5.7 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday evening and claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman also caused significant damage to local infrastructure across several towns.

The epicentre of the quake was some 15 kilometres from the town of Stolac, where Elmira Sefo lost her life after a dislodged rock slammed the roof of her home.

“We are still afraid and we have not slept at all. When it started, it was like three trains roaring and breaking everything in front of me,” said one of the neighbours, Rasim Mulac, who tried to save the young woman but realised there is nothing he can do for her.

The locals are terrified and still in shock due to the loss. Many citizens ran out of their homes and did not want to return out of fear that after shakes might follow.

“We saw glass shattering as if we were in a state of war. We ran outside. It was stressful,” one of the residents told N1.

Smaller aftershocks followed. Another magnitude 4.6 quake hit the area at about 3 am.

The mayor of Stolac, Stjepan Boskovic, told N1 that there is no significant material damage except for two family homes.

“I use this opportunity to express my condolences to the family and now I say that the city and the municipality will help with the material damage. We cannot compensate for human life, but we can stand behind the family and we can all show solidarity and make it easier for people in these difficult moments,” Boskovic said.

According to the civil protection administration in nearby Ljubinje, several buildings were damaged, including those of the municipal administration, the local hospital and the fire department. Several vehicles have also been damaged. Nobody was injured in this area.

One of the residents of a building that was significantly damaged, Marko Lugonja, told N1 that he does not want to return to his home as it is unsafe.

“I hope I’ll be able to go in and pick up some things because I don’t have anything with me. I ran out like this in jeans and a jacket and I never went back.” Lugonja told N1, adding that he spent the night at his cousin’s home.

According to the data from the Hydrometeorological Institute of Bosnia’s Federation (FBiH) entity, this was the strongest earthquake to hit Bosnia and Herzegovina since 1969.