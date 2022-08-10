Stoltenberg: NATO ready to strengthen political and practical support for Bosnia

Share:







Source: N1

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, said the alliance is prepared to strengthen political and practical support for partners at risk of Russian aggression, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Montenegrin news portal Vijesti reported.

Stoltenberg said that NATO fully respects the sovereign right of countries to choose their own political and security arrangements and that this is the basic principle of European security.

He called on Russia to play a constructive role in the Western Balkans, arguing that it is currently doing the exact opposite.

Stoltenberg said that Bosnia has come a long way since the conflicts of the 1990s, but noted that, unfortunately, tensions remain high with divisive rhetoric, stalled reforms and foreign actors working to undermine its progress.

He said NATO will continue to promote stability, security and cooperation in the region through our partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and that it will continue to support the EUFOR mission in the country.

“NATO will continue to promote stability, security and cooperation in the region, including through the daily efforts of KFOR, our headquarters in Sarajevo and the office in Belgrade. Security and stability in the Western Balkans is important for NATO and for peace and stability in Europe,” Stoltenberg told Vijesti.me.