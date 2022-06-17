Stoltenberg: NATO ‘ready to further strengthen its eastern wing’

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Yves Herman

NATO will further strengthen combat groups on its eastern flank and have more forces on high alert, Alliance Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

We will “strengthen our battle groups in the Eastern part of our Alliance. More air, sea and cyber defences,” Stoltenberg said addressing a press conference following a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

“And a new force model, with more forces at higher readiness, and specific forces pre-assigned to the defence of specific Allies, to enable much faster reinforcement,” he added.

Strengthening the Alliance’s eastern wing and helping Ukraine was the main topic of a two-day meeting of NATO defence ministers, which ended on Thursday afternoon.

It was the last ministerial meeting before the Madrid summit later this month.

“A number of Allies have committed to contribute to our stronger presence in the eastern part of our Alliance,” Stoltenberg said.

Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banožić attended the meeting and expressed support for Ukraine, saying the Croatian government had helped Ukraine before the war began and would continue to help within its capabilities by providing humanitarian, material and technical assistance.

He agreed that additional assistance is needed for potentially endangered countries, emphasizing that the security and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina is of paramount interest to Croatia.

Banožić underscored the joint Croatian-Hungarian contribution to NATO through the Multinational Divisional Command Centre in Székesfehérvár, which was integrated into the NATO force structure in May. In doing so, Croatia and Hungary have contributed to strengthening the Allied deterrence and defence system in Europe, according to a press release from the Defence Ministry.

Croatia will continue to bear its share of the burden of common security within NATO, Banozic said, noting that the government had adopted the largest defence budget since the Homeland War in May, showing once again that Croatia is a responsible and reliable ally which takes care of its security, fulfils all its obligations in NATO and actively contributes to international security.

The Croatian delegation to the summit in Madrid will be led by President Zoran Milanovic. When asked if he would be in the delegation, Banožić answered that there was no need for that.

On the margins of the NATO meeting Banozic held bilateral meetings with the defence ministers of Lithuania and Montenegro, Arvydas Anusauskas and Rasko Konjevic respectively.