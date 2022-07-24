Steward killed in accident at Grobnik motorsport race track

Share:







Source: Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL/Ilustracija

A steward was killed when a racing car ran off the track at the Grobnik Circuit venue in the Rijeka hinterland on Saturday, organisers of the race reported on Sunday.

The accident happened on the first day of the “Croatia 2022” contest, during an hour-long Endurance race.

In the accident, the car driving at full speed ran off the track, pushed the fence and hit two stewards standing at their position. One of them sustained fatal injuries and died after he was admitted to a hospital in Rijeka. The other steward was lightly injured.

The contest was suspended and an investigation is underway.

The Croatian Automobile and Karting Federation (HAKS) has informed the competent international agencies and Croatian law enforcement and investigation authorities about the case.