Split mayor says his deputy still in office, has not received indictment yet

Share:







Source: Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL

After prosecutorial authorities on Wednesday issued an indictment against his deputy Bojan Ivosevic, Split Mayor Ivica Puljak told a news conference on Friday Ivosevic was still in office and had not received the indictment yet.

Noting that he had been away on business and could not respond to reporters’ queries sooner, Puljak said right at the start of the news conference that he did not want to answer hypothetical questions until his deputy received the indictment.

Puljak said he called the news conference due to justified public interest but that he could not answer hypothetical questions because Ivosevic had not seen his indictment yet.

Once Ivosevic receives the document and analyses it with his attorney, a decision will be made and the public will be informed accordingly, the mayor said.

Ivošević has been charged with threatening Nikolina Lulic, editor of the regional Slobodna Dalmacija daily, because he was dissatisfied with articles about him and his family published by the daily.