Split mayor: City Council to sit next week

Source: N1/Hari Kočić, Ilustracija

The Mayor of the second Croatian city of Split, Ivica Puljak, said that leaders of the party groups in the Split City Council decided at their meeting on Wednesday to hold a session of the City Council next week at which the councillors of his Centre party would tender their irrevocable resignations, adding that he expected the same from the Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) councillors.

“At that session of the City Council, a decision will be made to hold district elections and the proposal is that they be held on June 26. We will propose that on the same day early elections be held for mayor and the City Council,” Puljak told reporters.

He noted that today’s meeting was not attended by the councillors from the HDZ party and the HGS party of former Split Mayor Zeljko Kerum, both in the opposition in the Split City Council.

Puljak said that after next week’s City Council session, the councillors from his Centre party would tender their irrevocable resignations and he called on the nine HDZ councillors to resign simultaneously with the Centre deputies. That way 16 councillors would resign, which is the majority of the 31 city councillors necessary to dissolve the City Council, Puljak said.

Second deputy mayor to resign together with HDZ councillors

Puljak repeated that he and his first deputy Bojan Ivosevic would resign by the end of this week to clear the way for mayoral elections.

“My (second) deputy Kuzmanic will prepare his resignation and hand it in together with the resignations of the HDZ councillors,” Puljak said, adding that Kuzmanic would do so because the Centre party did not trust the HDZ.

“The HDZ has cheated us and the residents of Split, and not only them but all Croatians, a number of times. Our offer is for deputy mayor Kuzmanic to resign together with the HDZ councillors,” Puljak said, noting that that would pave the way to elections for the City Council.

Asked earlier in the day about the political situation in Split and Puljak’s allegations that he was interfering in the election process, PM and HDZ party leader Andrej Plenkovic said that he did not know “what Puljak is hallucinating about.”

“I am aware that Andrej Plenkovic and the government will do everything to take Split again and that in that process they will not hesitate to violate the law, which is what they announced yesterday with the opinion of the Justice and Public Administration Ministry on the government commissioner for Split, contrary to legal experts’ view. We are not afraid of Plenkovic’s and the government’s interference,” Puljak said.

He called the HDZ councillors in Split “cowards who were trying to avoid the dissolution of the City Council for fear of voters.”

Puljak also said that Plenkovic and the government would stall for as long as possible and try to prevent early elections in Split being held on the same day as district elections and move them to the summer.

The entire country is looking at Split and the fight against the HDZ, the clientelism, the crime and the corruption, Puljak said, adding that in parliamentary elections in two years’ time that fight will spread to the entire country because “citizens are fed up with what the HDZ has been doing.”

Asked if he had any political ambitions at the national level, Puljak said that Split was his sole ambition.