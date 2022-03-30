Split mayor and his deputy to resign

Share:







Source: Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL

The mayor of Split, Ivica Puljak of the liberal Centre party, and one of his two deputies, Bojan Ivosevic, will on Thursday announce their resignations, a source close to Puljak said on Wednesday.

According the same source, Puljak and Ivosevic will hold a news conference on Thursday morning to explain their decisions.

The City of Split has two deputy mayors, Ivosevic and Antonio Kuzmanic.

Ivosevic’s recent threats to a reporter of the Split-based Slobodna Dalmacija daily newspaper have been the main political topic in the second biggest Croatian city lately.

He has later apologised for the threats, saying his conversation was “inappropriate” and that he “sometimes has a problem communicating with other people.”

Last week, Ivosevic was indicted by the local prosecutorial office and charged with threatening Nikolina Lulic, editor of the Slobodna Dalmacija daily, because he was dissatisfied with articles about him and his family published by the paper.