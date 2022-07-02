Split expects thousands of guests to arrive via airport, ferry port this weekend

Share:







Source: N1/Božidar Lončar

Split airport expects 49,000 passengers aboard 205 planes this weekend, while over 62,000 passengers and 13,000 vehicles are expected to pass through the city's ferry port.

Mate Melvan of Split Airport said on Saturday the Ultra Europe music festival would begin next week and that passengers were expected from over 140 countries. Between 25 and 40 private planes bringing DJs are also expected, he added

By the end of this month, we expect 20,000 to 30,000 passengers a day, he said, adding that the turnover was similar to 2019, which was a record year for tourist arrivals.

Melvan expects turnover to surpass that of 2019, but said it depended on the situation in airports around the world and flight cancellations.

Jelena Ivulic of the Jandrolinija shipping company said “all ferries are full, on all routes” and that the “the port is constantly jammed.”