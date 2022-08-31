Split-Dalmatia companies post €346m net profit in 2021, five-fold increase

Share:







In 2021, businesses based in the coastal Split-Dalmatia County posted a 2.6 billion kuna (€346 million) consolidated net profit, up 512 percent year-on-year, and saw increases in both the number of employees and gross investments, state news agency Hina said on Wednesday, citing publicly available data released by the state financial agency Fina.

Last year, 15,908 businesses with 81,050 employees were registered in Split-Dalmatia County, which is a 4.4 percent year-on-year. Their revenues totaled 56.2 billion kuna (€7.5 billion) or 17.7 percent up from 2020, while expenditures jumped 13.3 percent to 53.1 billion kuna (€7 billion).

In 2021, Split-Dalmatia County businesses exported 7.5 billion (€1 billion) worth of goods, up by 14.8 percent, and imported 4.8 billion kuna (€640,000), up by 27 percent. The export-import surplus amounted to 2.7 billion kuna (€360 million), down by 1.7 percent year-on-year.

Gross investments totaled 1.5 billion kuna (€200 million), or 24.1 percent up.

The average net monthly salary was 5,490 kuna (€731), up by 5.9 percent from 2020. This was 13.5 percent less than the national salary average.

In Split-Dalmatia County, the major city of Split – Croatia’s second largest – had the highest number of businesses (8,088), employees, revenues, profits, losses as well as the highest net profits at 1.4 billion kuna (€186 million).

In the county, the Split-based Tommy retail chain posted the highest single revenue last year, of 3.6 billion kuna (€480 million), highest net profit, of 129.6 million kuna (€17.2 million) and had the largest workforce (3,158).

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)