Split county police department issues communication manual for police officers

Source: PU Istarska / Ilustracija

The Split-Dalmatia County police department has published a communication manual for police officers, which includes instructions on impression formation and what they should and should not do when communicating with citizens.

The booklet includes tips on how to conduct interviews and interrogations in a police station, how to talk to victims of violence, what to do when contacted by a citizen with a complaint, or how to de-escalate a crisis situation.

The author of this manual, the first of this kind in Croatia, is Marko Doljanin, the head of the police station in the town of Trogir.

Doljanin has recently told Hina that communication skills are very important in policing.

The more trust citizens have in the police, the more willing they are to comply with police decisions and cooperate and the more reassured they are of the professionalism of police officers, Doljanin said.