Split among 60 cities selected for CrAFt programme for climate-neutral cities

Source: N1/Božidar Lončar

The City of Split has been selected to be one of 60 cities covered by the European CrAFt programme for climate-neutral cities, the authorities in this biggest Croatian coastal town reported on Friday.

CrAFt stands for Creating Actionable Futures.Actionable and is a three-year project within the EU Horizon programme which supports nature-based solutions for more inclusive and resilient communities.

Selected CrAFt Cities will receive support to develop and test local collaborative governance models to support transition to climate neutrality.

The selected cities throughout Europe for this support were announced on Thursday.