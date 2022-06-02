Software developer conference brings together 1,200 participants

Share:







Source: Economou/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

The biggest national software developer conference, .debug, on Thursday brought together in Zagreb more than 1,200 participants who will discuss the latest technological trends in the developer community.

The third edition of the event will feature around 100 lectures and an exhibition of IT products and solutions.

Taking place on Thursday and Friday, the event has brought together three times more participants than its second edition, which conference director Dragan Petric believes proves that the Croatian developer community is growing.

The conference is attended mostly by programmers, which for years has been one of the most sought-after professions in the world. It is estimated that programmers are in short supply globally, with the shortage amounting to dozens of millions. Programmers are also sought-after and in short supply in Croatia.

The Zagreb conference can be followed both live and online.

The event is organised by the Bug magazine and the university college Algebra, on whose premises the conference is taking place.