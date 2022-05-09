Social Dempocrat MP proposes that Zelenskyy should address the Parliament

Share:







Source: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

A member of parliament from the Social Democrats, Domagoj Hajdukovic, has suggested to Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic to invite the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address the parliament, stressing that it would send a strong message to Ukrainians that they are not alone.

In a letter to Jandrokovic sent on Friday, Hajdukovic said that Zelenskyy has become the epitome of Ukraine’s heroic resistance and a symbol of a nation’s aspiration for freedom, democracy and membership of the EU on an equal footing with other freedom-loving nations.”

Hajdukovic added that the unity demonstrated with the adoption of the Declaration on Ukraine should lead to additional steps to change “the convictions of those who, under the influence of Russian propaganda, may have sympathies for the aggressor.”

Jandrokovic’s office said that it still had not received the letter but that it had been considering the possibility for Zelenskyy to address the parliament for some time.

A date for that has not been set, but the office says talks have been underway and that Zelenskyy’s address could happen “in the near future.”