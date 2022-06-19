Slovenia’s proposal for granting EU candidate status to BiH

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

Slovenia's proposal to grant Bosnia and Herzegovina candidate status for membership in the European Union, which will be presented on Monday at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, would oblige the country to adopt laws listed in the political agreement accepted by BiH political parties in Brussels last week.

“The aim of the Slovenian proposal that suggests granting EU candidate status to BiH without delay is to send an immediate positive signal to BiH and the entire Western Balkans region. Such signal to BiH, opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, as well as visa liberalisation for Kosovo would re-confirm the EU’s commitment to the Western Balkans,” the proposal says.

The Slovenian proposal is based on the “Political agreement on principles for ensuring a functional Bosnia and Herzegovina that advances on the European path” which representatives of 12 political parties in BiH’s Parliament supported at a meeting in Brussels last Sunday. It aims to strengthen the chances for opening the accession negotiations related to the rule of law negotiating chapters 23 and 24.

“As problems in the rule of law area in BiH have made this agenda central to the EU’s engagement in the country, it would be important to create a separate track for opening rule of law negotiating chapters (thus preventing unrelated issues to determine progress in this field),” the proposal says.

Slovenia will propose the following:

1. Bosnia and Herzegovina is granted the EU candidate status immediately, at the June 2022 European Council.

2. Prior to the opening of the accession negotiations, Bosnia and Herzegovina must adopt the following legislation, as listed in the Political agreement on principles for ensuring a functional Bosnia and Herzegovina that advances on the European path of June 12, 2022:

a. Law on Bosnia and Herzegovina High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council (HJPC) and Law on Courts;

b. Law on Prevention of Conflict of Interest;

c. Public Procurement law.

3. The implementation of this legislation will lead to the opening of the accession negotiations on Chapters 23 (Judiciary and Fundamental Rights) and 24 (Justice, Freedom and Security).

4. Other negotiation Chapters would be opened once Bosnia and Herzegovina completes the electoral reform and the relevant criteria, as listed in the Political Agreement of June 12, 2022. These criteria exclude the above-mentioned rule of law related legislation that remains a conditionality for negotiating chapters 23 and 24.