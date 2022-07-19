Slovenia’s Covid case rates reach three-month high

Share:







Source: Image by Thomas G. from Pixabay

A significant rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks has made Slovenia's authorities to reintroduce the mandate of wearing masks when paying visits to patients in hospitals.

Epidemiologists have also recommended vaccination for more vulnerable groups with an additional, second booster dose.

On Tuesday, Maribor Hospital announced that visits are not allowed until further notice, except in exceptional cases and that masks are mandatory for everyone. Similar measures are in place at the hospital in Celje, while Ljubljana Hospital, the largest Slovenian health institution, has said that the mandatory wearing of masks has been effective since 7 July, but that a complete ban on visiting patients is not planned for the time being.

The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that 2,764 new coronavirus infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of daily cases since 4 April, when there were 3,433 daily cases.

A seven-day incidence rate is now 1,566 and while the 14-day incidence rate is 957 cases of contagion per one hundred thousand inhabitants.

The government’s expert group has issued a new recommendation according to which a second additional “booster” dose of the vaccine is advised for people with an increased risk, such as chronic patients and residents in aged-care facilities.

According to current official data, there are 307 hospitalized Covid patients in ordinary wards, and 18 in intensive care wards.