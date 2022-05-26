Slovenian parliament confirms Robert Golob as prime minister

Share:







Source: Jure Makovec / AFP

The Slovenian parliament on Wednesday confirmed Robert Golob as prime minister, and his government is expected to be confirmed next week.

Fifty-four deputies voted for Golob’s appointment, 30 voted against and one abstained.

Speaking before the vote, Golob said that based on the great voter support he had won at the 24 April election, he wanted to offer Slovenians “hope for a better future” and restore their “lust for life”.

In an allusion to the outgoing right government led for the past two years by Janez Jansa, Golob, who leads the Freedom Movement party, said that voters had shown that they wanted to live “in a normal country” instead of “in constant insecurity” affecting them in the past two years.

He said his government would focus on healthcare, which must be public and available to everyone regardless of their social status, as well as on growing energy and food prices.

Golob’s party won 35% of the vote in the 24 April election and it will form a coalition government with left partners, the Social Democrats and the Left.