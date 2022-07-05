Slovenian FM Tanja Fajon to visit Croatia on Wednesday

Share:







Source: N1

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon will pay a working visit to Zagreb on Wednesday, meeting with her Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic-Radman, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic, it was said in Ljubljana on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Fajon said this was a friendly visit and that she wished to talk with Croatia’s top officials about strengthening bilateral relations in the spirit of good neighborly relations and finding solutions for various projects and outstanding bilateral issues.

Fajon said she wished Croatia to join Schengen as soon as possible, in which Slovenia would help, as Croatia’s accession would make life easier for people along the border. She told the state news agency STA that she was at the start of her term and wished to attempt to solve as many outstanding bilateral issues as possible in the next four years.

She said that Slovenia’s stand on the border arbitration was unchanged. “Slovenia will not give up the application of the arbitration award and I hope we will make progress there in the next four years.”

Fajon and Grlic-Radman will also talk about the cooperation between Slovenia, Croatia and Italy in the northern Adriatic as well as about current European political and security issues, Slovenian media said.