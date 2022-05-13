Slovenian factory blast claims sixth fatality

Share:







Source: Mitja Ofak/općina Kočevje

The industrial blast which happened on Thursday morning at a chemical plant in Kocevje, Slovenia, took another victim on Friday, as one of the two workers hospitalized in capital Ljubljana succumbed to severe injuries, the plant's management.

This means that the total death toll now stands at six, the plant’s director, Srecko Stefanic, said. The plant, called Melamin, makes melamine resins, a type of material used for coating in the chemical, rubber, and also construction industries.

Stefanic said on Thursday that the explosion, which caused a rising plume of smoke seen from miles away, was most likely caused by human error. The death toll now includes one worker of the plant plus five workers of a company tasked with repairing electrical wiring in the area where the explosion occurred.

Slovenian police are expected to publish the preliminary results of their findings later on Friday.