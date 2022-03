Share:







Source: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa said on Sunday that Slovenia would soon return its diplomatic representatives to Ukraine.

The Slovenian diplomats to return to Ukraine will do so on a voluntary basis, Jansa said in a Twitter post.

“We are working for the EU to do the same. Ukraine needs diplomatic support,” Jansa said.

On 15 March, Jansa, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.