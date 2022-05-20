Slovenian and Polish presidents push for EU candidate status of Ukraine, Bosnia

Share:







Source: N1, Ilustracija

Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Slovenian counterpart, Borut Pahor, who paid a visit to Poland on Friday, said that their countries believed that both Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina deserved the status of candidates for the membership of the European Union.

Slovenia media outlets quoted the two presidents as saying that humanitarian and military assistance should be provided to Ukraine to help it to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

They also supported the idea of granting Bosnia and Herzegovina the status of candidate for membership of the EU.

Pahor today admitted in Warsaw that before the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine he had believed that his Polish counterpart had been exaggerating when commenting on Russia’s intentions and ambitions.

However, the military aggression was launched, and analyses of my Polish friends are significant and I can understand them now, said Pahor.

He went on to say that Slovenia, unlike Poland, had never been occupied by Russia, and before this invasion of Ukraine, Ljubljana had tried to foster good relations with the Russian Federation.

However, the invasion has changed everything. We cannot understand what Russia is doing, said the Slovenian head of state.