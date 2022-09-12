Slovenian and Croatian presidents talk ahead of Brdo-Brijuni Process summit

Share:







Source: Miroslav Lelas/PIXSELL

Presidents Zoran Milanovic of Croatia and Borut Pahor of Slovenia held a working meeting in Ljubljana on Sunday as co-chairs of a Brdo-Brijuni Process summit, discussing the topics on the agenda of Monday's event in Brdo Pri Kranju, Slovenia, Milanovic's Office said in a press release.

The summit will bring together Presidents Bajram Begaj of Albania, Milo Djukanovic of Montenegro, Vjosa Osmani of Kosovo, Stevo Pendarovski of North Macedonia and Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidency members Zeljko Komsic, Milorad Dodik and Sefik Dzaferovic.

The summit will be an opportunity to discuss the situation in the region and for a new call on EU member states and institutions to step up enlargement.

Brdo-Brijuni Process summits have been taking place since 2013 at the initiative of Croatia and Slovenia as EU member states with the aim of advancing cooperation in Southeast Europe and stepping up the European integration of the region’s countries.

Serbia and Montenegro are negotiating EU membership, Albania and North Macedonia opened negotiations in July, while Kosovo and Bosnia and Herzegovina are waiting to be granted candidate status.