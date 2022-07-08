Slovenia to start removing wire fence from border next week

Share:







Source: STRINGER / AFP

Slovenia's government on Friday adopted a formal decision on the removal of anti-migrant barriers from its border with Croatia as of next week.

After the government’s meeting, Interior Minister Tatjana Bobnar told a news conference that “the fence was set up as a temporary instrument. It is unacceptable to have it as a permanent element of the migration policy.”

The new government led by Prime Minister Robert Golob will introduce a new and efficient asylum system for all those entitled to international protection, and migrations are a permanent phenomenon in contemporary societies and they do not occur merely in crisis times, she said.

The engagement of army troops will be necessary in the removal of the razor-wire fences, and they are supposed to tear down about 200 metres of such fence per a day. Thus, the elimination of that fence along the whole border with Croatia will take 150 working days that is about five months, according to Bobnar.