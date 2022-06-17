Slovenia to propose candidate status for Bosnia at EU summit

Share:







Source: N1

Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob said on Friday that he would propose that Bosnia and Herzegovina be granted candidate status for EU membership at the EU summit next week.

Concluding a two-day visit to become acquainted with institutions in Brussels, during which he spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, the new Slovenian prime minister said that Slovenia would propose that BiH, too, be given candidate status, and welcomed the Commission’s positive opinion regarding Ukraine’s status and its membership prospects.

As for the proposal for BiH to be given candidate status along with Ukraine and Moldova, the reality is such that one member alone can prevent it, but I hope that reason will prevail, Golob said.

He confirmed that he was familiar with a letter sent to Charles Michel by Slovenian President Borut Pahor in support of BiH’s EU bid.

Pahor called for granting EU candidate status to Bosnia and Herzegovina without special conditions, stating that this would strengthen pro-European forces in BiH and accelerate the country’s alignment with European standards. He warned of the danger that BiH would remain out of the EU’s focus after positive decisions on Ukraine and Moldova.

Golob agrees with Pahor’s assessment that BiH deserves to become a candidate for unconditional membership, namely without prior technical procedures, due to its special situation, and underscores the importance of a faster integration process for all Western Balkan countries.

“We believe that the Western Balkans deserves special treatment like Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, especially those countries that were at war and are not responsible for not being able to meet the technical requirements,” the Slovenian prime minister said in Brussels.