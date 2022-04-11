Slovenia set to scrap remaining COVID restrictions

Share:







Source: Adem ALTAN / AFP, Ilustracija

Slovenia is making preparations to lift the remaining anti-epidemic restrictions, while COVID numbers are continuing to fall, Health Minister Janez Poklukar said on Monday.

The decision to abolish the obligation to wear protective masks indoors, except in hospitals and nursing homes, is likely to be made this week, said the minister, adding that mask wearing would no longer be mandatory but recommended.

Poklukar expects the country to get back to the old normal this summer.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 528 new coronavirus cases, as against 802 seven days ago.

Slovenian hospitals are currently treating 275 COVID patients, of whom 39 are in intensive care units. In the last 24 hours, three COVID patients have died, the Health Ministry said on Monday.