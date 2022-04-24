Slovenia holding parliamentary election

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Polling stations opened at 7 am on Sunday in Slovenia at which citizens will elect a new parliament and thereby a new coalition government.

The Freedom Movement party, with a support of 26.3%, now has a little advantage for winning a relative majority of seats in relation to Janez Jansa’s Slovenian Democratic Party, whose support stands at 25.5%.

There are almost 1.7 million eligible voters who will elect 90 members of parliament among over 1,400 candidates from some 20 slates.

The Left and the Social Democrats are vying for third place with 8.8% and 8.6% of support, respectively.

The outcome is expected to be bigger than four years ago, when it stood at less than 53%.

According to analysts, a stable government would have to be made up of at least three or four parties with 55 seats in the new parliament.