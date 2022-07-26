Slovenia congratulates Croatia on Peljesac Bridge

Share:







Source: N1 / Vesela Brečić

Slovenia on Tuesday sent a letter of congratulation to Transport Minister, Oleg Butkovic, on the inauguration of Peljesac Bridge, describing it a historic day for Croatia.

“Congratulations to Minister Oleg Butkovic and all in Croatia on this historic day and opening of the bridge that will make make Croatia territorially whole,” Infrastructure State Secretary, Alenka Bratusek, said in her message on social networks.

She also welcomed the fact that the main designer of the bridge is Slovenian architect Marjan Pipenbaher.

“This has particular importance and reinforces the good-neighbourly relations and friendship between our countries,” says Bratusek, a former Slovenian PM.