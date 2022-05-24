Slovenia confirms its first case of monkeypox

Share:







Source: Brian W.J. Mahy / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AFP

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Slovenia in a man who arrived from the Canary Islands, the Slovenian health authorities said on Tuesday.

The patient, who developed the symptoms after arriving in Slovenia, is doing well, the country’s chief epidemiologist Mario Fafangel told the press on Tuesday, according to the STA news agency.

The man does not need hospitalisation.

To date, 16 countries have reported that they have cases of this infectious disease. Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. No associated deaths have been reported to date.