Slobodna Dalmacija daily reports hacking attack on its website

Source: Hrvoje Jelavic/PIXSELL

The website of the Croatian daily Slobodna Dalmacija based in the coastal city of Split was hacked on Tuesday, the newspaper said, with several older articles having replaced with fake articles which they said "contained Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine." According to state agency Hina, which cited what they call "unofficial sources," police are investigating the case.

“A dozen articles were published on the website, with bylines of our writers. Our IT service detected the attack on time, and is now working to remove the problem. Articles are being removed, and the attack has been reported to the police,” the newspaper’s editorial board said.

State news agency Hina approached Slobodna Dalmacija’s editor-in-chief, Sandra Lapenda-Lemo, for comment.

“The investigation is underway and the offending articles have been removed,” Lapenda-Lemo said.