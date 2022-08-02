Sibenik police detain two people for attack on reporter

Share:







Source: Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

Sibenik-Knin County police have brought in two people for questioning in connection with an incident on the island of Tijat, where, according to the media, HRT reporter Maja Sever was attacked on Monday while photographing the usurpation of the shore and the public property.

The police said a criminal investigation is underway, and two people have been brought in to establish the circumstances, after which the public will be informed accordingly.

On Monday, a reporter for the national HRT broadcaster, Maja Sever, accompanied by Judge Sandra Artukovic, went to see if the Spirito restaurant on the island of Tijat was open. The restaurant was recently closed by the state inspectorate because it did not meet the minimum technical requirements. According to witnesses, the two women were attacked by the restaurant’s owner, who seized their cell phone and threw it away.

Sever said that after she called the police they told the owner that that was a public area and that no one could stop them from taking photos.

“I didn’t take anyone’s photo but of the beach. I wasn’t on any assignment,” explained Sever.

According to the media, the restaurant owner believes that the cove where the restaurant is located is theirs, even though there is no proof of that in the land records.