Shelter for domestic violence victims renovated as part of EU project Safe House

Share:







Source: N1

The project Safe House for raising the quality of psychosocial support and accommodation, worth 1.5 million kuna, is nearing completion, and over the last two years, many activities have been carried out, including the renovation of a new facility, a press conference heard on Friday in the northern Croatian town of Bjelovar.

The project was completely financed from the European Social Fund, and Bjelovar Mayor Dario Hrebak said at the press conference that the city had provided additional funding from the city budget.

“One of the major activities that was completed these days was the renovation of the new space of the ‘Safe House’. The old facility was no longer good enough. We replaced it and went to a new location. The city had inherited a house in which we invested HRK 150,000 from the project and an additional 320,000 kuna from the city budget,” Mayor Hrebak said.

“The ‘Safe House’ can accommodate 16 people, and the number of women changes and depends on how long they stay there,” said the president of the Iris association for the protection of women and children victims of domestic violence, Jasna Baric.