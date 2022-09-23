Serbia’s Vucic meets with US Under Secretary Nuland in New York

Share:







Source: Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with United States Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“The meeting with Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland was, as always, extremely open and meaningful. We discussed the most important global and regional geopolitical issues, but also additional possibilities to strengthen the partnership dialogue with the USA, both in terms of the economy and in the context of comprehensive bilateral cooperation,” Vucic wrote in an Instagram post.

The Serbian President said he used the opportunity to thank Victorial Nuland for a serious, rational and open engagement and understanding of the situation in the Western Balkans.