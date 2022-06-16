Serbia’s President Vucic meets Turkey’s FM Cavusoglu in Belgrade

Share:







Source: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

"Serbia remains committed to promoting cooperation in all fields of mutual interest," Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, told Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Belgrade on Thursday.

A press release from Vucic’s office said that they discussed “bilateral relations, regional issues, and promotion of economic cooperation with a focus on investments, the energy industry, and infrastructure projects.” They also discussed an agreement which would allow Serbian and Turkish nationals to enter both countries using just their personal ID cards.

“We see Turkey as a strong partner and are very committed to developing and deepening overall relations. We have common economic interests and it’s important that Turkey has been helping the development of less developed parts of Serbia through large investments,” Vucic was quoted as saying. He added that he appreciated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s “personal contribution to bilateral cooperation” and the arrival of Turkish investors in Serbia.

“The construction and exploitation of the Turkish Flow (gas pipeline) which supplies the region with natural gas is of exceptional significance for Serbia,” Vucic said. He added that “peace and stability of the region” are of “key interest” to Serbia, and that only “intensive cooperation of all Western Balkan countries can bring prosperity and development” to the region.

The press release quoted Cavusoglu as announcing that Turkey’s President Erdogan would visit Serbia and the region “soon.” He thanked Serbia for the support it provided to Turkish investors. “You are doing an excellent job for your country and the region,” Cavusoglu said.