Serbia’s FM to OSCE: Serbia will not impose sanctions on Russia

Source: Tanjug / Strahinja Aćimović

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic told OSCE Chairman in Office Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on Tuesday that Belgrade will not impose sanctions on Russia.

Selakovic told a news conference after the meeting that Belgrade respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine but that its policies do not include imposing sanctions against Moscow. “Serbia is guided solely by its national, state and political interests,” he said.

According to Selakovic, the OSCE has two missions in Serbia – one in Belgrade and the other in Pristina which is based on UN Security Council Resolution 1244. He said that the important thing is for the OSCE mission in Pristina to maintain its status neutral approach.

Rau said that he appreciates Serbia’s efforts to strengthen democratic institutions. He siad that the OSCE Mission in Belgrade is prepared to continue aiding the Serbian authorities on rule of law, media freedom and promoting human rights. “This region is facing great security challenges,” he said and added that the war in Ukraine is a violation of international norms and standards.

A government press release said that Selakovic and Rau discussed today strengthening bilateral relations and quoted the Serbian Foreign Minister as saying that the topic of the meeting was economic ties of the two countries, as well as global relations. It quoted Rau as expressing satisfaction that he shares the same understanding with Serbian officials, common positions on democracy, human rights, reconciliation, integration of national minorities.