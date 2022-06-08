Serbia’s FM Selakovic confirms he accepted Lavrov’s offer to meet in Moscow

Share:







Source: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS/ Ilustracija

Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic confirmed Wednesday that he has accepted his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov’s invitation to visit Moscow.

Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Rossiya-24 TV that official Belgrade accepted the invitation and that President Vladimir Putin had given instructions to arrange the visit following the flight ban which prevented Lavrov from visiting Belgrade.

In an interview with the pro-regime TV Pink, Selakovic recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is visiting Turkey today.

“You will see that no one in the international community will talk about what happened with the flight ban, and you will also be able to see that it is allowed for Lavrov to go to a NATO member and EU membership candidate, so there is probably some other kind of problem regarding Serbia”, said Selakovic.

He said that the date of the visit to Moscow will be set at a later time and that all topics to be discussed will be about Serbia-Russia relations.