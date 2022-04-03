Serbia’s coronavirus update: Seven deaths, 993 new cases

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

Over the last 24 hours, nine COVID-19 patients passed away in Serbia and out of 7,726 tested, 993 people were confirmed infected with the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

To date, COVID-19 has officially claimed 15,825 lives in the country. The mortality rate is 0,80 percent.

Currently, 670 people are in hospitals, including 30 on ventilators.

Since the epidemic outbreak in March 2020, 9,221,892 people have been tested, and 1,980,722 have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus.