Serbia’s coronavirus update: one death, 327 new cases

Share:







Source: Milos Tesic/ATAImages/PIXSELL

The Serbian Health Ministry said in its daily bulletin on Saturday that one person passed away due to COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 16,046.

It said that 5,797 people had been tested over the previous 24 hours, including 327 who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The total number of people tested to date stands at 9,592,417 with 2,012,597 confirmed cases.

The bulletin said that there are 290 hospitalized cases, including 14 patients on ventilators.