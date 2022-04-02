Serbia’s coronavirus update: Nine deaths, 1,501 new cases

Share:







Source: N1

Over the last 24 hours, nine COVID-19 patients passed away in Serbia and out of 10,915 tested, 1,501 people were confirmed infected with the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

To date, COVID-19 has officially claimed 15,818 lives in the country. The mortality rate is 0,80 percent.

Currently, 688 people are in hospitals, including 32 on ventilators.

Since the epidemic outbreak in March 2020, 9,214,166 people have been tested, and 1,979,729 have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus.