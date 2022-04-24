Serbia’s coronavirus update: 3 deaths, 510 new cases

Share:







Source: John MACDOUGALL / AFP

The Serbian Health Ministry said in its daily 3:00 pm bulletin on Saturday that 3 COVID-19 patients passed away over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 15,956.

It said that 4,599 people had been tested over the previous 24 hours, including 510 who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The total number of people tested to date stands at 9,432,261 with 2,001,654 confirmed cases.

The bulletin said that there are 421 hospitalized cases, including 27 patients on ventilators.