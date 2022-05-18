Serbian prosecutors charge Croatian officers with war crimes

Share:







Source: N1

The Serbian War Crimes Prosecution filed its first ever indictment for war crimes committed during the Croatian army’s operation Storm in August 1995.

The Srna news agency said that four high-ranking Croatian officers for ordering a missile attack on a convoy of Serb refugees on the Petrovacka cesta road outside Bosanski Petrovac and in Svodna, near Novi Grad. It named the Croatian Air Force officers as Vladimir Mikac, Zdenko Radulj, Zeljko Jelenic and Danijel Borovic. According to the indictment, missiles fired by combat aircraft killed 13 civilians, including six children, and wounded 24.

Operation Storm was planned by the Croatian top political leader and military chiefs to take control of areas then under the control of Croatian Serb forces.

The prosecution wants the four officers tried in absentia if they are not made available to the Serbian judiciary.