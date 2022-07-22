Serbia sends firefighting helicopters to Slovenia

Share:







Source: Jure Makovec / AFP, Ilustracija

The Serbian Internal Affairs Ministry (MUP) said on Friday that it is deploying two firefighting helicopters to Slovenia.

A press release said that President Aleksandar Vucic ordered the ministry to provide assistance to Slovenia and added that Minister Aleksandar Vulin ordered the deployment of two Augusta Bell 212 helicopters to fight the blaze on the Renski Vrh peak. The helicopters can carry 1.5 tons of water.

The acting head of the MUP Emergency Situations Sector Luka Causic said that the Helicopter Unit will help fight the fire and rescue people and property as they did in Greece, North Macedonia and the Republika Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina a year earlier.