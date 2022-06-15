Seasonal Sarajevo-Ploce direct train line reestablished

Share:







Source: Željeznice FBiH

An agreement on reintroducing a seasonal train route between Sarajevo and Ploce in Croatia was agreed at a meeting between the head of the board of railway administration of Bosnia’s Federation (FBiH) entity, Enis Dzafic, and the head of Croatian Railways Passenger transport, Zeljko Ukic.

The train will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from July 1 to September 11.

“We have reached an agreement with the Croatian Railways and again, after eight and a half years, we are introducing the Sarajevo-Ploce-Sarajevo line,” said Dzafic, adding that FBiH railways are “the backbone of the development of BiH’s economy.”

“The direct line to Ploce raises the level of service quality, because our passengers will be able to enjoy for the first time traveling in modern and comfortable Talgo cars to their destination,” he said.

The route was suspended in 2013.