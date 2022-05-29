Search underway for disappeared Cessna with 4 passengers

Share:







Source: Pixabay

A search is underway for a Cessna with four passengers which disappeared between Slunj and Rakovica around 11.30 am on Sunday, with 80 police and Croatian Mountain Rescue Service (HGSS) personnel searching a large area with drones and dogs.

Croatia Control notified the Civil Protection Operations Centre earlier today that the plane, flying from Split to Germany, disappeared at 2,300 feet north of Rakovica in Karlovac County.

Due to bad weather, the police and HGSS cannot use all the resources at their disposal such as helicopters, while drones are not very effective due to heavy rain and low clouds. The terrain is hilly and wooded, and visibility is low, said HGSS head Josip Granić.